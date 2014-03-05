Jessie Magnuson, 102 of Spearfish, SD died on March 4, 2014.

Jessie Isabel (Cobb) Magnuson was born in Waterloo, Nebraska on July 16, 1911 to Jess Moore and Lena Elizabeth (Tuttle) Cobb. As a young woman, Jessie worked for NW Bell Telephone Company for five years. At the age of 25, in January 1937, she and Arvid were married in Spearfish, at the United Methodist Church. They set up residence in Batesland, SD where Arvid was a wheat farmer. They relocated to Gordon, NE where they lived and raised their daughters, while Arvid continued farming. Jessie enjoyed cooking, traveling to California and playing Bridge. Jessie played her last game of Bridge in October 2012 at the age of 101. She is remembered by her family as a strong and feisty woman whose sense of humor was evident even in her very last days.

Jessie was preceded in death by both parents, two brothers, Harold Berkley and Tyrus Tuttle, sister, Helen Elizabeth (Cobb) Gage. Jessie was married to Arvid Waldemar Magnuson for 55 years. He preceded her in death in 1992. Jessie is survived by her daughters, Helen Elizabeth (Magnuson) Queen and Jane Isabel (Magnuson) Sylvester; six grandchildren; Asa Queen, Matthew Queen, David Queen, Jennifer (Sylvester) Heser, Melissa (Sylvester) Carruthers and Amy (Sylvester) Svaty; and thirteen great-grandchildren, Maggie Queen, Jacob Queen, Samuel Queen, Nicholas Queen, Jessica Queen, Seth Heser, Cole Heser, Eli Carruthers, Luke Carruthers, Evan Carruthers Noah Svaty, Micah Svaty and Cora Svaty.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. on March 7, 2014 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Northern Hills.

