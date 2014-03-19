Eileen Beutler, age 78 of Sidney, NE passed away Monday afternoon, March 17, 2014 at the Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, NE.

Memorial Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday March 24th in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with the Pastor Dave Hall officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made in Eileen’s name to the Sidney Regional Medical Center Hospice.

Cremation has been held. Friends may stop by Gehrig-Stitt Chapel to drop off cards for the family and to sign Eileen’s register book.

You may view Eileen’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com

A complete obituary will be published when available.

Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Eileen’s care and funeral arrangements.

Eileen was born on February 12, 1936 to Louis and Gertrude (Westlake) Burleigh at Gordon, NE. She was raised on the family farm and graduated from Gordon High School. She lived in Denver for two years while attending college and returned to Gordon to marry the love of her life, Terry Beutler. They were married on June 23, 1955 at Clinton, NE. To this union two sons were born. In 1955 Terry and Eileen moved to Sidney where she was a homemaker until she joined Terry operating the B.E.S.T. Real Estate and Auction business until retiring in 2008.

Eileen is survived by 2 sons: Brad Beutler and wife Bobi of Scottsbluff NE and Scott Beutler and wife Brenda of Norton, KS; Grandchildren: Shannon and Lee Floth of Scottsbluff, NE, Josh and Misty Beutler of Sidney NE, Toni and Ralph Cox of Sidney NE, Jessica Hilderbrand of Lincoln NE, Matt and Lisa Wallin of Norton, KS, Adam Wallin of Norton, KS, (7) great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law: Pam Pflaster. Eileen will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Eileen was preceded in death by parents, her husband Terry, 2 sisters and 1 brother.