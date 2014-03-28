Jessie Lee Hoefer Goodin

January 14, 1923-March 27, 2014

Jessie Lee Goodin was born to Freeman and Myrtle Hoefer and lived 4 miles Southeast of Hay Springs. Jessie was proud to say that she was the first born of the set of twins. (Jean her brother).

Jessie’s older sister (Carol), Jean and Jessie road their horses four miles into town for school. She owned and played the violin for several years and was in the school orchestra.

Jessie was a member of the Rebecca Lodge for 70 years. She loved the conventions.

Jessie went to Salt Lake City, Utah and was employed in a nursing home for 14 years. While she was there she got interested in dancing and went to the Arthur Murray Dance Studio.

Jessie met the love of her life Tom Goodin. She and Tom moved back to Hay Springs, where Tom was working on the High Rise Dorm. Tom was killed in a car accident on January 18, 1970. They were only married for 5 years.

Jessie spent 5 years at Parksview Lodge before moving to pioneer Manor. She was a member of the United Methodist Women.

Jessie will be remembered for her ability to remember family history, family dates, and names.

Jessie’s survivors are: Brother Freeman Jean and Vera Hoefer; Niece Betty and Jerry Anderson; Nephews Freeman Dennis Hoefer, Robert Allen and Patrica Reno; Cousin Kelly Singer; and Great Nieces and Nephews

Funeral services for (Jessie Lee) of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held on Monday, March 31, 2014 at (10:30 AM) at the United Methodist Church in Hay Springs, Nebraska with Fred Andersen officiating. Burial will be at Hay Springs City Cemetery in Hay Springs, Nebraska. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 30, 2014 at 7:00 PM at Chamberlain Drabbels in Hay Springs, Nebraska.