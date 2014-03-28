Alan L. Watson, the son of Vern and Merna (Jacobsen) Watson, was born November 19, 1947 at Superior, Nebraska. He departed this life unexpectedly in a farm accident on Tuesday, March 11, 2014 in Edgar, Nebraska at the age of 66 years, 3 months and 22 days.

He was a lifetime member of St. James Lutheran Church in Edgar where he was baptized and confirmed. He received his formal education attending the Bethany country school and graduated from the Edgar High School with the class of 1966, and then attended Central Community College and Kearney State College. A veteran of the United States Army, Alan served his country in Vietnam from February 8, 1968 until his discharge on January 15, 1971.

Alan was united in marriage with Mary C. Ostrander on December 7, 1975 at Rushville, Nebraska. This union was blessed with three children, Julene, Luke and Thomas. They made their home farming in the area and recently he started working part time with Montgomery Auctions. He was active in a number of civic and community activities. As a young boy, Alan became an Eagle Scout. He served as the Legion Commander of Post #248 and volunteered as the gate attendant at the Legion baseball games. He was an active participant at the local card club, and enjoyed helping with Trusty Days and working as an event staff member at the Heartland Event Center. He also had dedicated his time working with Meals On Wheels and the county fair. In his leisure time he enjoyed cooking. His greatest love and enthusiasm in life was for his family.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother Edward Watson and his sister, Sharalin Wilson.

Left to treasure his memory are his wife, Mary; his children and grandchildren: Julene Schardt and husband Brian of Carleton, Nebraska and children Darren, Cale, Blake and Dillon; Luke Watson and wife Carrie of Trumbull, Nebraska and children Aidenny, Cecily, Jonah and Briley; and Thomas Watson and wife Shelly of Edgar, Nebraska. Also surviving are a sister Sharlotte Fluty and husband Ron of Wichita, Kansas; brother, Marlan Watson and wife Susan of Superior, Nebraska; brother-in-law Todd Wilson of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; his aunts, Eileen Watson of Edgar and Mickee Behrns and husband Bill of Yelm, Washington; other relatives and a host of friends.