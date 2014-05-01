Funeral services for Harmon Smith of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held on Saturday, May 3, 2014 at 10:00 AM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska with Pastor Ann Sundberg officiating. Burial will be at Mirage Flats Cemetery in Mirage Flats, Nebraska on June 7, 2014 with Pam Anderson officiating.

Mr. Smith passed away on April 30, 2014 at Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs, Nebraska

Harmon was born on August 7, 1920 in Mirage Flats, Nebraska

HE was 93

HIS survivors include:

WIFE: Eileen Elma Smith

SONS: Dane “Carl” Smith

DAUGHTERS: Sydney Fortune

A memorial has been established for Pioneer Manor Dining Room Expansion Fund. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbles Mortuary, P.O. Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.