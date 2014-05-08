Funeral services for Kim Weibel will be held Saturday, May 10, at 10 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church in Gordon, NE, with Celebrant Harlen Wheeler officiating.

Visitation will be at the Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home ~ Gordon, NE, Friday, May 9, 2014, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Burial will be at the Gordon Cemetery.