Eugene Leslie Wilder was born September 10, 1950, in Rapid City, SD, to Harold and Evelyn Wilder. He passed away May 7, 2014.

Gene was a true cowboy. In 1971 he married Lyn McClain and they spent the next 43 years working on area ranches. He loved riding horses to check on cattle. Round ups and brandings were special times for him. Calving and haying seasons were always a fun time, especially when his children Troy (Gibsonia, PA), Luke (Rushville, NE), Jacob (Rushville, NE), Kasa (Hemingford, NE) and Shana (Chadron, NE) were old enough to help. Gene was a man who liked a quiet and simple life with his family and friends.

Gene was preceded in death by his grandparents, his dad, and brothers, Duane and Charles.

He is survived by his mother, Evelyn, his wife Lyn, his sons Troy, Luke and Jacob, his daughters Shana and Kasa and son-in-law Scott Sherlock, granddaughter Taylor Lyn Sherlock and soon to be born James Scott Sherlock, a brother and sister-in-law Ed and Etta (Broken Bow, NE), sisters and brothers-in-law Sherry and Dan Otte (Rushville), Brenda & Doug Dhein (Wisconsin Rapids) and Gloria and Eric Olson (Aurora, NE) and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Monday May 12, 2014, 10:00 AM at Pleasant Point Cemetery, south of Gordon.

A memorial has been established for any local Fire Department and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366Gordon, NE 69343.