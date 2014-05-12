Betty L. Ruleaux, 81, of Chadron NE, died on Saturday, May 10th at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hay Springs.

She was born June 7, 1932, in Covina, CA to Frank and Mary Van Buskirk.

Betty graduated from Rushville High School in 1950. On July 25, 1953, she married Donald Ruleaux of Gordon. She took great care being a homemaker and raising their six children.

Betty's constant support and encouragement inspired Don's art career. She was an avid reader, and her house was filled with books.

She is survived by her husband Donald Ruleaux, Chadron, NE; six children and their spouses, Frank (Lisa) Ruleaux, Pierre, SD; Donnie (Ardeia) Ruleaux, Waverly, NE; Mary (Duane) Hall, Exeter, NE; Francie Ruleaux, Sturgis, SD; Beau (Sandy) Ruleaux, Storm Lake, IA; Robert (Kari) Ruleaux, Billings, MT; 21 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchild, and a sister, Geraldine Schoettger, Corvillas, OR. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Gerald Van Buskirk.

Visitation is Tuesday May 13 from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M., with family present at 7:00 P.M. at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, NE.

Services will be Wednesday May 14 at 10:00 A.M. at Chamberlain Chapel, with Pastor Russ Seger officiating. A memorial has been established. Burial will be at Hay Springs Cemetery.