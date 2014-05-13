Joseph O’Ryan Davis, 32, of Gothenburg, Nebraska, died May 11, 2014 in Gothenburg, NE.

He was born September 2, 1981 in Gordon, NE, son of Perry Davis and Trena Grover.

Joe grew up in the Chadron area and attended schools there. He lived in several different towns including Chadron, North Platte, Arnold, Rapid City, S.D. and Gothenburg, NE. Joe married Crista Piester on June 2, 2008 at Gothenburg; they had three children- Joseph, Julienne and Amanda. Joe enjoyed cars, mudding, racing and fishing. He worked as a mechanic and laborer.

Survivors include his wife Crista Davis and their children Joseph, Julienne and Amanda all of Gothenburg; his mother Trena Grover of Rapid City, SD; father Perry Davis of Tecumseh, NE; brothers and sisters: James Adam Davis of Rapid City, SD, Toby John Andrew Davis of Rapid City, SD; Janna Marie (Josh) Ringheimer of Chadron, NE; grandparents Mike & Erma Davis of Merriman, NE; sister-in-law Brooke Piester of Gothenburg, NE; special friend Christa Michele Hessler of Gothenburg; nephews Braden Davis of Rapid City, SD; Leland Davis of Carlsbad, NM; Ashleigh Davis of Rapid City, SD; nieces Aurora Ringheimer and Natalya Ringheimer of Chadron, NE; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Joseph was preceded in death by his grandparents Robert and Rose Grover; uncle Joseph John Davis, sister-in-law Amanda Marie Piester, and cousin Gregory Philip Grover.

Visitation will be held at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, Nebraska; Thursday, May 15, 2014 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm.

Services will be held at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Friday, May 16, 2014 at 10:00 am.

Interment will follow in the Gothenburg Cemetery, Gothenburg, Nebraska.

Memorials may be given to the to the Davis family for Joe’s Children.. To sign the online guest book, go to www.blasestrauser.com.