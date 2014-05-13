Charles A. Willert, Sr., age 76 of Kadoka, South Dakota, died March 10, 2014, at the Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Charles Allen Willert, Sr. was born to Emil and Etta (Griswold) Willert on September 22, 1937 at home in Kadoka. He was baptized at the Belvidere Presbyterian Church. Charles attended Willert Country School before graduating from Belvidere High School in 1955. He qualified to ride in the Texas State High School Rodeo in Bareback as a junior in high school.

Charles married Jeanette Shockley in 1955 and in their marriage they had three children. Charles married Romona Handley in 1974 and in their marriage they had one son. Charles lived in the Belvidere, Midland, Kadoka, Belle Fourche, St. Onge and Batesland South Dakota areas, Gordon, Nebraska and Meridan, Wyoming areas. Charles worked for the State of South Dakota, Jackson County, and multiple ranch jobs, including Presho and Philip Livestock Auctions. Charles was a current member of the Belvidere Presbyterian Church. Charles was a cowboy at heart.

Charles is survived by a son Chuck Willert, Jr. (Ann) of Wasilla, Alaska; a daughter Jackie Cavanaugh (Bill) of Riverton Wyoming; four grandchildren Codi, Jeremiah, Abby, and Eli; five great-grand children; three step-children Derick Handley (Jill) of New Salem, North Dakota, Reece Handley of Denver, Colorado and Troy Handley of Denver; a brother Oliver Willert of Kadoka; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Charles was preceded in death by a daughter Janine Willert; a son Stacey Willert; both parents Emil and Etta Willert; three brothers Marvin Willert, Robert Willert, Kenneth Willert; and a great-grandson Mason Briggs.

A celebration of life service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 24, at the Belvidere Community Church, Belvidere, South Dakota, with Pastor Gary McCubbin officiating.

Interment will be at the Belvidere Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Rush Funeral Chapel of Kadoka.

