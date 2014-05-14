Fannie Reitz Johnson, 95 years old, passed away on May 10, 2014. Fannie was born September 18, 1918 In Brule, Nebraska to Charles and Inez Reitz. She was the eighth of ten children and all of her brothers and sisters are deceased.

On October 12, 1940, she married Wilbur Johnson. They were married 53 years and farmed and ranched in Sheridan County until Wilbur retired in 1988. For 31 years they lived on the family farm nine miles north of Rushville. Then in 1975 they built a new home just north of the airport. They were Farm Bureau members for over 25 years. Fannie was an active supporter and was always willing to lend a helping hand at functions, dinners or regular meetings. She was voted Sheridan County’s Farm Bureau Woman of the Year in 1984. She also won the Sheridan County Rural School 8th grade spelling bee contest along with a trip to Omaha for the state competition.

Fannie had huge gardens and canned vegetables and fruit every year. She raised fryer chicken and sold eggs and would fix fresh fried chicken on the 4th of July. Her grandchildren have fond memories of her preparing their favorite foods when she knew they were coming for a visit. Those special foods now have the grandchildren’s names associated with them. She was always available to care for her grandchildren, whether it was for a couple of hours or an overnight stay.

Fannie is survived by her six children: Janice Greenwood of Chadron, Marlene (Dennis) Hoffman of Kimball, Judy Hammermeister of Gretna, Ross (Dorothy) Johnson of Omaha, Gerald (Joyce) Johnson of Rushville, and Virginia Kearns of Gretna. She has 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Wilbur, grandson Danny Kearns, son-in-law Jerry Greenwood, her 5 brothers: Roy, Wayne, Dale, Lynn, and Clarence, sisters: Vi Klindworth, Dorris Hardin, Mary Johnson, and Letha Linders, and several nieces and nephews.

Services are at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska on Saturday, May 17, 2014, at 10:00 AM. Burial is at Fairview Cemetery in Rushville, Nebraska at 1:30 PM.

Memorials can be made to the Rushville Rescue Unit and/or the Rushville Fire Department. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron, P.O. Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.