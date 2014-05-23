Kerry Dwight Bryant, 54, of Kilgore, Nebraska passed away late Thursday, May 15, 2014 at the Cherry County Hospital.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 20, starting at 3:00pm CST at Sandoz Chapel of the Pines. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm CST, Wednesday, May 21st at the Presbyterian Church in Valentine. Burial will follow at the Kilgore Cemetery, with a reception to be held at the Kilgore Community Center. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorials be made to the Cherry County 4-H program.

Kerry was born to Sharon (Barnes) and Floyd Bryant in McCook, Nebraska on December 28, 1959. He spent his formative years working side-by-side with his dad and brother on the Box T Ranch in Brownlee, NE. There he learned his strong work ethic, his even temperament, his love of the land, and his colorful phrasing(which could often be heard later in his life when working cattle or when watching Husker games). He graduated from Thedford High School in 1978, having been an active leader in high school. According to his brother, he was active in all things legal and possible in high school.

In 1984, he met the love of his life and his future wife, business partner and best friend, Tara Carver. He and Tara married on January 5, 1985 in Valentine, Nebraska. They then began their lives on their ranch north of Kilgore, Nebraska. They welcomed their first of four children, Stephanie Lee, on December 23, 1987. Samantha Rae, January 10, 1990, Dustin Dwight, December 16, 1991, and Drew James, July 11, 1993, completed the family of six. They all worked together to make the ranch successful and prosperous, which was an often trying, but rewarding job.

Kerry was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, rancher, team roper, sports enthusiast, fixer-of-all-things-broken, a tinkerer, and his children’s biggest fan and supporter. He could always be found at his children’s events, be it girls’ volleyball, speech, football, basketball, track, or band, and there was never a more proud parent. He was also very active with his kids in 4-H. No matter the project, Kerry was there to support, guide, and encourage his children. Family always came first for Kerry and since his children graduated from high school, he and Tara could often be found on the road going to Lincoln to watch Wesleyan football games or be at an event for UNL. Kerry was a member of the Kilgore community for almost three decades and loved visiting with everyone, even at the expense of a deadline. He considered the community in which he lived an extension of his family, and showed the same love and kindness for all those who met him. He was a kind man, tempered by time and hard work, who never met a stranger. His passion and drive will be forever remembered and honored throughout this community.

Kerry is survived by his wife, Tara of Kilgore, NE, his four children, Stephanie (husband Andrew) Bryant-Erdmann of Omaha, NE, Samantha of Ogden, UT, Dustin of Lincoln, NE, and Drew of Lincoln, NE. He is also survived by his mother Sharon, of Kilgore, NE, brother Lonty (wife Rachelle) of Kearney, NE and sister Danea (husband Leigh) Biltoft of Spokane, WA. He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Bryant, in 2004.

Funeral service was held on Wednesday, May 21 at the Presbyterian Church in Valentine. Rev. Karen Lynn Woo officiated at the 1:30 PM service. Burial followed at the Kilgore Cemetery in Kilgore, NE. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines was entrusted with service arrangements.