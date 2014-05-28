Linda Rose Brown, 63, of Hyannis, NE went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 22, 2014 at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, NE.

She was born November 8, 1950 in Alliance, NE to Carl and Rose (Schnell) Loose.

On March 26, 1972 she was united in marriage to Curt Brown in Alliance, NE.

Linda was a member of the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Bi-Partisan Investment Club, a mentor for Teammates, the Lakeside Poker Club and various other groups and organizations throughout the years in the community of Hyannis.

She is survived by her husband, Curt, her son, Chris (Lorie) Brown of Red Oak, IA, her daughter, Lisa (Rob) Ravndal of Lincoln, NE, her grandchildren, Carter, Rachel, Braxton and Leah. She is also survived by her father, Carl Loose of Hyannis, NE, her sister, Mary Kay Stanton of Hyannis, NE, her brother, Loren (Debbie) Loose of Underwood, ND, her sisters-in-law, Janet Loose of Wiggins, MS and Marilyn Sager of Gordon, NE and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Loose and her brother, Roger Loose.

Memorial services will be Tuesday, June 3 at 2:00 p.m. at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Hyannis. Pastor Andy Safarik will officiate.

A memorial for the playground and/or equipment for the Shepherd of the Hills Church has been established. They may be sent to the Shepard of the Hills Lutheran Church c/o Jon Werth P.O. Box 250, Hyannis, NE 69350.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home of Alliance in charge of arrangements.