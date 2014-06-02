Jack E. Sample, 77, of Grand Island died Friday, May 30, 2014 at St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

Services will be at 10:30 am on Tuesday, June 3, 2014 at the First United Methodist Church in Wood River with Rev. Phil Sloat officiating. Inurnment will be at 1:30 pm at the Trinity United Methodist Church Columbarium in Grand Island with Rev. Theresa Mason officiating. Jack’s family will greet friends from 5 to 7 pm on Monday evening at the church in Wood River. Memorials are suggested to the Department of American Legion Baseball or Education Unit of the First United Methodist Church in Wood River. Apfel Funeral Home is caring for the family.

Jack Ellis Sample was born October 12, 1936 in St. Edward, NE, the son of Ted and Iva (Ellis) Sample. He grew up and received his education at Fullerton. He entered the United States Navy on August 16, 1954 and served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He retired from the Navy on April 20, 1973.

Jack was united in marriage to Linda Morris on December 23, 1956 in Wolbach, NE. The couple lived in Illinois, California and Virginia while Jack served in the Navy. They then lived in numerous communities around Nebraska as Jack served as a United Methodist Pastor for many years.

Jack enjoyed bicycling, reading and golf. He was a member of the Nebraska Conference of the United Methodist Church, Lions Club, Kiwanis, American Legion, Fleet Reserve Association and Rotary.

Survivors include his wife Linda of Grand Island, two sons and daughters-in-law, Terry & Rolinda and grandson Trenton Sample of Cheyenne, WY, and Tobin & Jennifer and grandchildren Tanner and Caitlyn Sample of Olathe, KS, one brother; Samuel and wife Jean Sample of Ocala, FL, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Timothy Jack Sample.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com/