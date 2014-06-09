Herman Hollis Claussen was born December 27th, 1921, the third child of Herman and Hazel Claussen. He spent most of his childhood growing up in the Deadhorse community near Rattlesnake Butte. He graduated from Chadron High School. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps at Fort Robinson.

In October 1946, Hollis married Gwen Cooper. Two children, Nancy and Duane, were born to this union. The family moved to Rushville in 1958 where Gwen was a teacher and Hollis worked in construction. Hollis and Gwen were avid bowlers. They also became active members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rushville. In 1962 Gwen passed away.

Hollis married Adelia (Dee) Bailey in June 1965. They were active in the Rushville American Legion and enjoyed traveling to conventions with friends. Hollis was a member of the Chadron Elks Lodge and served many years on the Immanuel Lutheran Church Council. After discovering golf, he and Dee became founding members of the Sand Ridge Golf Course. He owned and operated H&B Lumber with Ben Crane for many years. Dee passed away in 1989.

In June of 1997, Hollis married Marian Alcorn and moved to Marian’s farm south of Hay Springs. With Marian he enjoyed golfing, gardening, traveling, fishing, farming, and card playing. They were loyal members of St. Peters Lutheran Church (Mirage Flats). Hollis loved his return to the country. Nothing made him happier than helping Tom, Marian’s son, farm.

Hollis was also a gifted carpenter and woodworker. He always had a project in the works and never stopped going to his shop where he was most at home. Hollis was a good listener, able to give sage advice and sensible solutions with a light touch. He had a big heart and a deep love for every member of his large blended family. He was always positive and gave everyone the benefit of the doubt.

Hollis died on June 4, 2014 after suffering a stroke. He is survived by his wife, Marian; his children, Nancy and Duane of Boston; his step children: Jan Hofferber (Gary) of Cozad, Jim Alcorn of Spearfish, Ross Alcorn (Julie) of Hay Springs, and Tom Alcorn (Lou) of Hay Springs. Also surviving are his brothers: Harry Claussen of Denver, Jim Claussen and John Claussen of Chadron, Dale Claussen of Mitchell, and his beloved grandchildren: Kevin, Kris, Lisa, Jeff, Ryan, Steve, Brad, Meagan, Jason, Jera, Jodi, Jenna, Jeff, Heath, Zac, and Nic.

Funeral services for Hollis Claussen of Hay Springs, Nebraska were held on Friday, June 6, 2014 at 10:00 AM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron with Pam Anderson officiating. Burial with Military Honors was held at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation was held on Thursday, June 5, 2014 at Chamberlain Chapel.

A memorial has been established for St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Hay Springs. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.