Funeral services for Evelyn (Dotson) Armstrong of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held on Monday, June 16, 2014 at 1:00 PM at the United Methodist Church in Hay Springs with Reverend Al Trucano officiating. Burial will be at the Hay Springs Cemetery.

Mrs. Armstrong passed away on June 10, 2014 at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home.

Evelyn was born at the Dotson Ranch, southwest of Hay Springs on September 13, 1922. Her parents were Crawford Deloris Dotson and Evaline (Confer) Dotson. Evelyn was the youngest and the last survivor of her family. Those preceding her were her parents; four brothers; Leland, Elbin, Marvin, and Vernon; and two sisters Vernocia Sprout and Althea Persons.

She graduated from Hay Springs High School in the class of 1940 and from the University of Nebraska in 1944. After graduation from Lincoln, she was a bookkeeper for Strotheide Hardware and International Dealership until she retired. In 1956, she married Don Armstrong. He was killed in a car accident in 1980. In Evelyn’s later years she loved to travel and visited many foreign countries and made new friends where ever she went. Evelyn and Don had no children, but she left many nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.

