JoAnn Benson, 78, of Gordon, died Monday June 23, 2014, at Pioneer Manor.

She was born December 4, 1935, in Gordon, Nebraska to John Egli and Ann Kime. As a girl she lived in Gordon with her family and attended Gordon High School.

On March 23, 1953, she married Bernie Benson in Gordon, where they lived until his death in 1993. In her early years she worked as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell. She later went on to work as an x-ray technician for Gordon Memorial Hospital and the Gordon Clinic. In 1997 she married Gary Benson in Gordon where they lived until his death in 2003.

She was a selflessly devoted wife, mother and friend. After her retirement she cared for several sick and terminally ill friends and family members.

JoAnn loved caring for her pets, gardening and bird watching from her window at home and was a formidable cribbage player.

Survivors include her son Bob Benson of Plano, TX, four daughters, Marcy Hardin of Tulsa, OK, Jeannie Brown and Sydnie Padek of Rose Bud, AR and Laurie Benson-Anderson of Gordon, NE, a brother Boyd Egli of Gordon, NE and sister, Clyda Elginer of Pagosa Springs, CO; and 5 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, her parents, and her sister Dorla Swick of Plano, TX.

Memorial services were held Friday, June 27, 2014, at 2:00 pm at the United Methodist Church, Gordon, NE, with Reverend Abigail Eltzroth officiating. Inurnment burial was held in the Gordon Cemetery.

Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

On line condolences may be left at www.chamberlainchalpel.com