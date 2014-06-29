Graveside services for Bonnie Reed of Alliance, Nebraska will be held on Tuesday, July 1, 2014 at 1:00 PM at the Alliance Veterans Cemetery with Reverend Al Trucano officiating.

Mrs. Reed passed away on June 26, 2014 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.

Bonnie was born on November 21, 1944 in Chamberlain, South Dakota.

She was 69.

A memorial has been established for the Traumatic Brain Injury Foundation or the Alliance Hospice. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.