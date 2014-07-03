Edward LeRoy Avis passed away June 28, 2014 in Pueblo, Colorado. Ed was born Nov 30, 1943 in Gordon, Nebraska to Rolland and Verna Noble. Before moving to Pueblo nearly 7 years ago, Ed worked with Jack Bailey Construction in Gordon, NE, then was drafted to the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam conflict as a grader operator and constructing runways. Following the war he was employed in Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, and New Mexico as a grader operator and foreman in the oil fields. Ed enjoyed fishing, scuba diving, guns and his family gatherings, playing cards and going to Deadwood and Cripple Creek. He was preceded in death by his parents. His survivors include his wife Harriet; 4 children, Steve (Nicole) Avis, Lori (Tom) Brey: Lynn (Mike) Rasmussen and Allen (Andrea) Avis; 12 grandchildren, Alexandria, Andrew, Matthew, Tallon, Dalton, Brooke, Chase, Sawyer, Gracie, Crashell, MJay, and Tallon as well as his sister, Pat Guenther, and brother, Clarence Avis. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 12, 2014 at 5:00 pm at the American Legion Club, 206 Sprague Street in Rushville, Nebraska.