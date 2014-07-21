Lorraine Hale

Memorial Services for Lorraine Hale formerly of Gordon, NE, will be held

Thursday, July 31, 2014, 10:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church, Gordon, NE

 

Inurnment Burial  will be held in the Gordon Cemetery

 

 

Lorraine died July 5, 2014,  at her home in Montana. She was 96

 

The family suggests memorials to the Billie Lefler Nursing Scholarship Fund and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343

 

 

 

Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home of Gordon is in charge of arrangements.

 

