Ida Lucille Ehlers – 89 – of Gordon passed away July 19, 2014 at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home, Hay Springs.

Ida was born just a few minutes before her twin sister Ada at the home place south of Gordon on July 7, 1925. Ida and Ada were the youngest children of the Will Forster and Rilla (Cady) Forster family. Ida and Ada attended Sheridan County country school with their brothers and sisters. Sadly when the girls were 14 their beloved papa passed away. The farm was sold and Rilla moved her twin daughters to their home in Gordon. Ida worked at the creamery and bakery to help out her mother. At age 23 she met and married Henry Ehlers, back home from serving our country on Iwo Jima. Hank and Ida celebrated 66 anniversaries together.

She is survived by her husband Hank, son Ron and daughter Kate and her husband Vic Rivera. Grandchildren Ehron Ehlers, Chris (Tashaun) Ehlers, Sarah (Joe) Lilly, Maranda Ehlers, Jamie (Kevin) Haas, Jennifer (Emerson) King. Great Grandchildren CJ and Shawna Ehlers, Ashly and Nicole King.

She was preceded in death by her parents Will and Rilla Forster, brothers Dwight Forster and William Forster, sisters Frances Forster, Mable Jamison, Myrtle Spindler, Bessie Bachmann, and twin sister Ada Fry.

Funeral Services were July 23, 2014 at Chamberlin Chapel. Burial was in the Gordon Cemetery.