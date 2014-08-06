Eleanor Marie McCloud, 93, of Rushville, Nebraska, died Sunday August 4, 2014, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

She was born January 26, 1921, in Gordon to Nickelos G. and Lillian Lehman. As a young girl she lived with her family north of Rushville, attending a small country school and while also helping on the farm. Later she attended and graduated Rushville High School.

On July 30, 1938 she married Loran McCloud and they lived north of Rushville close to White Clay Creek on the old Lehman place. When Loran entered the service, Eleanor moved to Rushville with the children and on his return, they moved north, near Medcalf Game reserve, and farmed for 45 years.

In 1984 they retired and moved to Rushville. They worked at Stockman’s National Bank part-time for approximately 10 years.

In later years Eleanor enjoyed her flowers and gardening, playing cards, dancing and sewing club. She took great pleasure in her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids and their lives.

She is survived by one son, Loran McCloud (Lousie), four daughters Janice Vandeveer (George), Sharon Budd (Jim), Linda Scott (Jim), and Debra Ensley (Herb), and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Thursday August 7, 2014, 10:00 AM at Morse Memorial Methodist Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Rushville, NE.

A memorial has been established for Pioneer Manor Nursing Home or Parkview Lodge and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.