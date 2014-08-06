Eloise Virginia (Reynolds) Green went into the welcoming arms of her Savior August 3, 2014. Born March 5, 1930, to Lloyd V. and Dorothy M. Reynolds, Eloise was a devoted first child. Throughout her life, she fondly reminisced growing up in Bridgeport, NE, with her gentle, beloved parents and fun-loving, adventurous siblings, brothers Don and Leslie, and sister, Carol. They played games, laughed, and spent many good times together, even after Eloise married and started her own family. This happened in 1947, when Eloise married William H. (Bill) Green, the charming “handsome young man with curly, black hair.” Valuing family and wanting many children, they celebrated births of six girls: Linda, Carolyn, Deb, Billie, Tammie, and Melanie. During the early years of raising the first of her family, Eloise committed herself in serving with various organizations: the American Legion Auxiliary, the local PTA, and Rebekah Lodge, the United Methodist Church of Gordon (assisting with Vacation Bible School, among other duties) and the Mother’s Night Out club. She became an active supporter in the girls’ participation in Job’s Daughters. Actually, few things gave Eloise more joy than to see her girls’ accomplishments: scholastic, music, and sports honors; graduations; marriages; businesses and careers; church and community work; and the births of babies. She cherished adding each “son” to the family—Ross (Linda) Elwood, Chuck (Carolyn) Williams, Bruce (Deb) Rose, Mike (Tammie) Porter, grandchildren—Elisa (Williams) Bejarano, Adrian, Blake and Carter Cooley, and Liam, Neal, Rachel, and Jacqui Porter, and even one great grandchild—Daniel Bejarano. A most prized family friend, Connie Roffers, also has become like another member of the family.

As total blindness loomed, Eloise courageously fought to stay ahead of it, and trained using special skills to adapt to that change in her life. Demonstrating grace and dignity, Eloise sought to live fully, retaining lifelong skills (among them, cooking independently—not leaving out her specialties, chocolate chip cookies and zucchini bread!) and building new skills as much as possible, staying involved with current events and enjoying traveling with her family. It was a special highlight in later life to be recognized as a 50-year-member by the United Methodist Church in Gordon. Eloise has left a legacy of selfless giving and compassion, quietly caring for others while walking through some of life’s most difficult challenges. Her ready smile and easy laugh (Such a great sense of humor and so easy to tease!) will continue to encourage her grateful family. Besides leaving her family to mourn her passing, Eloise also leaves behind many friends and acquaintances acquired by her endearing nature. These are friendships she has treasured and that have enriched her life.

Eloise was preceded in death by an infant son; her parents, Lloyd and Dorothy Reynolds; sister, Carol; and husband, Bill. A Celebration of Life was held Thursday, August 7, 2014, 10:30 am at the United Methodist Church in Gordon, with Reverend Abigail Eltzroth officiating. Burial was held in the Gordon Cemetery.

A memorial has been established at Chamberlain Pier Funeral Home in Gordon.