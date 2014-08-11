Bertha Lee Bell, born December 3, 1925, in Nowata, Oklahoma” and passed away on

July 29, 2014, at Hawthorne Court Retirement Facility, where she has been living for the past few months She graduated from the Rushville, Nebr. High school, and was immediately hired to work at the Sheridan Co. Star, the local Weekly Newspaper, as a Linotype Operator.

When her High School friend, Harold came home after the War, they were married on Feb. 4, 1946, and were married for some 68+ years. Upon relocating to the Tri-City area in 1949, she continued her vocation in the Newspaper business with the Tri-City Herald, later moving to the Columbia Basin News.

She also became involved with the Nazarene Church, and used her talent for music to a great extent, helping many young people, with their musical talent, and also became involved with the writing Sunday School Lessons, which she enjoyed immensely. She was very prominent with her music in High School, taking many top honors at contests.

She had been battling many medical difficulties for quite some time, but apparently her heart finally had to give up. In her early years, she was quite well known for her ability as a prime Linotype Operator.

She leaves behind her husband, Harold, and her only son, Don and his wife, Melanie. Two Grandsons, Chris of Idaho, and Rob of Kennewick. One Granddaughter, Tiffany of Kennewick, 1 Nephew, Charles Beeman of Spokane, 4 Nieces, Donna of Idaho, Roberta and Anita of Seattle, and Sharon of Michigan, and their Families.

Graveside services wasTuesday, August 5, 2014 at 10:00 A.M., at Desert Lawn Memorial Park on 10th & Union in Kennewick.