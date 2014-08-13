Georgia Rae (Pirnie) DeHarde, age 72, of Gordon, after suffering a heart attack followed by a stroke, died Monday August 11, 2014 at The Rapid City Regional Hospital. Graveside services were held Friday August 15th, 2014, 2:00 PM at the Gordon Cemetery, Gordon, Ne. with the Reverend Abigail Eltzroth officiating.

Georgia Rae was born in Mason City, NE on February 19th, 1942 to Lawerence and Mary (Standlea) Pirnie. She moved to Gordon at age 8. She graduated from Gordon High School while working for Otto and Mickey’s Drive-In Restaurant. She joined the Air Force and was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base, Lackland, Texas; until the death of her brother. Upon returning home, Georgia then moved to Scottsbluff, NE. While working at the Yellow Rose Cafe she met her husband Edward DeHarde and they married on December 13, 1964. They resided in Scottsbluff where their two daughters were born. They moved to Gordon in 1975 where her husband set up his own electrical and sheet metal business. Georgia worked with her mother & stepfather Mary & Don Snodgrass in the Montgomery Ward Agency until Mary sold the business.

Survivors include her daughter Susan, and husband Domenique Turnbull of Green Mountain Falls, CO; Destine Jessop of Hot Springs, SD., brother Paul Pirnie of Scottsbluff, NE; sisters Rosemary Altringer of San Diego, CA, and Beverly Ann Schmitt, and husband Larry of Phoenix, AZ,. Grandchildren Anthonie, Aaron & Sarah Turnbull of Green Mountain Falls, CO; Jenece Jessop of Hot Springs, SD, Alan Michael Jessop of Gordon, Teresa Raines, and husband Zachary of Springfield,Ohio, and James Jessop, Trey Flyte, & Alexander Jessop of Hot Springs, SD,. She has one great grandchild Emmitt Raines and several nieces and nephews.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, brother Wesley, and husband Ed.

The family suggests memorials to the Gordon American Legion and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.