Clarence Hiller was born September 21, 1920 to Nathan and Anna (Smith) Hiller in the Pine Ridge area North of Gordon. He passed away July 29, 2014.

He spent his younger years working on the farm. He attended high school in Hot Spring, South Dakota. Clarence went to Oregon and worked in the orchards. Returning in 1941 to go into the Service, was wounded, spent 9 months in hospital returning to civilian life in 1945, and went back to farming. He was an avid turkey hunter and had friends, that came every year from Sioux City, and to this day are still friends and hunt. In 1968 he married, Darlene McCune, which brought 2 little girls (Jewell and Jill) into his life, a year later Corey was born.

In 1976 he sold the farm and they moved into Gordon. Clarence went into the well repair business, fixing windmills and selling parts. In 1992 they retired to Kimberling City, Missouri, in 1995 they moved back to Gordon as Jill was put on the Transplant list to be closer to her. Jill passed away on November 3, 1999, so in 2000 he moved back to Missouri and lived the good life of fishing and going to shows. In 2007 Darlene was diagnosed with Cancer and they moved to Syracuse, Nebraska to be closer to Jewell and Corey. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents 3 brothers and 1 sister and his daughter Jill.

Clarence leaves his wife Darlene, daughter Jewell, and son Corey, 8 grandchildren, Deena, Brenda, Walter, Camron, Kassie, Kirsten and twins Brooke, and Hannah, 4 great grandsons Cyruss, Jaxonn, Kolten, Caleb, and 1 great granddaughter Ryan Isabella.

In 2004 Clarence received his High School Diploma, as it was a program the V. A. gave to Veterans you entered the services and couldn’t finish High School. Clarence was a member of American Legion 34, of Gordon, Nebraska, and was the only 70 year member. He was presented a Plaque for his 70 years, from the American Legion Department Headquarters. He was also a member of Disabled American Veterans, and the United Methodist Church, of Unadilla, Nebraska.

Memorial Services were held Friday August 1st at 10 A.M. at the Unadilla Methodist Church in Unadilla, NE.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE 402-269-2441