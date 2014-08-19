Barbara Jean (Landreth) Krotz

Barbara Jean Krotz, age 86, of Rushville, NE, died August 18, 2014 at the Gordon Memorial Hospital in Gordon, NE. For the last three and a half years she has resided at the Gordon Countryside Care Nursing Home.

Barbara Jean Landreth was born May 18, 1928 at Sterling, CO, the sixth of ten children born to Alva and Eva (Polen) Landreth. She married the love of her life, Charles J. Krotz on June 11, 1947. To this union six children were born, Thomas, John, Kathleen, Melvin, Wayne and Rosalie. Barbara was a stay at home mom who raised her children, planted huge gardens and canned the produce from the garden, did sewing and quilting, was involved in ECW of St. Mary’s Holly Episcopal Church, enjoyed life and her children and grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by sons; Thomas and wife Judy, John and wife Julie, Melvin and wife Paula, Wayne and wife Rena, daughters; Kathleen and husband Bill Kocourek and Rosalie and husband Don Pierce. Her grandchildren, Tommy Joe and wife Angelina Krotz and children Dillon, Gabriel and Sawyer; Anthony and wife Kalyn Krotz and daughter Zailey; Tami Krotz and Toni Krotz and friend Ted Nichols; Kerri and husband Jeff Enders and children Kareshia, Katelyn, Colby, Jessica and Samantha; Donald Kocourek and wife Tia and children Jesse, Mark and Adrienne; Scott Krotz and Hayley Krotz; Greg Krotz and friend Nikki Stetson, Dennis and wife Melissa Krotz, and Joey Krotz and friend Jessica Roth and Jennifer and husband Tim Claar and children Joshua and Daniel and Sarah Pierce. She is also survived by her brothers Albert Landreth and Vern Landreth and sisters Ethel Blair and Grace Cerny, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Wilbur, Lawrence, Lloyd and Floyd Landreth and one sister Thelma Walker.

Funeral services will be on Saturday August 23, 2014, 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Holly Episcopal Church, Rushville, NE, with burial at St. Mary’s Holly Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to the Rushville Volunteer Fire Department or St. Mary’s Holly Episcopal Church and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.