Edith Edna Holmes Jensen was born September 12, 1919 in Keystone, Nebraska, to Bert and Lena (Cash) Holmes and died August 18, 2014, at the age of 94. Edith lived in Oklahoma for a short time and the family returned to Nebraska, where she resided her whole life. Edith lived in the Brewster-Gandy area and attended Dunning High School finishing 11th grade then dropping out to stay home and help with her siblings. When the family moved to Rushville, Nebraska, Edith worked at the bakery in Rushville and also the bakery in Hay Springs.

Edith married Swen B. (Red) Jensen on November 20, 1939. Born to this union were two children, Sharon Kay and Theodore Vern. They made their home in Rushville, Nebraska where they owned and operated Jensen’s Body Shop until Red passed away April 24, 1981. Edith worked along side Red sanding and painting cars for many years.

Edith was a member of the Legion Auxiliary for 53 years. Red and Edith loved to go fishing and went on many trips with friends and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Red; brothers Tom and Jerry Holmes and sisters Ruth Hakanson, Peggy Smith and Louise Sheets, son-in-law Chuck Toof and great-great grandson Tre Sharp.

Edith is survived by her two children Sharon Toof of Hay Springs, NE and Theodore Jensen of Greenville, TX, grandchildren Alan (Kristi) Toof, of Chadron, NE, Darla (Scot) Sharp of Gordon, NE, Charles (Nikki) Toof of Hay Springs, NE Mikel (Michelle) Jensen, Jolynn (Doug) Rude and Mark (Nancy) Jensen all of Texas. Great grandchildren; Nathan & Nick Toof, Ryan (Casey) Sharp, Becca (Jeff) Nemecek, Dalton Toof, Anthony, Jonathan & Samantha Toof, Kamryn & Kevin Rude and Bailey Jensen, also great-great grandchildren; Rylee and Peyton Sharp and Jared, Madisyn and Lexi Nemecek and a brother Vern Holmes of Chadron, NE.

Edith leaves many nieces and nephews with many loving memories to mourn her passing. Edith will always be loved and will remain in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all that knew her as the very special person she was.

Memorial Graveside services will be held Wednesday August 20, 2014, 10:00 AM at Fairview Cemetery, Rushville, Nebraska, with Reverend Al Trucano officiating.

Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.