Lester Arnold Kling, 92, died Tuesday, August 26, 2014 at Good Samaritan Health Care Center in Alliance.

He was born April 2, 1922 at West Point, NE to Arnold and August (Poppe) Kling.

On January 2, 1943 he was united in marriage to Virginia Doris Engel in Rushville.

During WWII he served in the U.S. Army in the Military Policeman Battalion from January 19, 1945 to October 23, 1946.

In 1951 they moved to a farm northwest of Gordon where they lived until retiring and moving into Gordon. Lester served for many years on the Our Saviors Lutheran Church Council and later became a member of Grace Lutheran Church. He also served on the District 17 Mount Pleasant School Board. In 2003 they moved to Alliance and he became a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his sons, Ronald Blaine (Glenda) Kling of Auburn, NE, Leslie Eugene (Peggy) Kling of Alliance, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Ida Mae Drabbels of Alliance and Donna Mae Tilton of Watkins, CO.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, his brother, Floyd, his sisters and their husbands, Inez and Don Harris and Dorothy and Harold Jensen.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 30 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Gordon. The Reverend Martin T. Schnare and Reverend Richard C. Mueller will officiate. Burial will be in the Gordon Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 1-7 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Alliance or Grace Lutheran Church in Gordon.

