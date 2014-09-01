Betty L. Leisy

Betty Lucille (Gilbert) Leisy, 89, of Scottsbluff, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 29, 2014 in her home.

Betty was born March 9, 1925 in Alliance, Neb., to Charles and Gertrude (Dee) Gilbert. She graduated from Alliance High School in 1942. Betty was a member of the first 4-H Box Butte County Club and later a leader for Morrill County 4-H club. She was a member of Sandhill Bells Extension Club in Morrill County for many years.

Betty married Raymond A. Leisy June 11, 1944 in Alliance and then made their home on the ranch north of Ellsworth. They later moved south of Alliance to Storm Lake Ranch, where they raised their four children, Raymond “Chuck”, Donna, Larry and Paula. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Alliance until retiring to Scottsbluff in 1993 where they attended Grace Chapel. In her retirement years, she enjoyed painting pictures, tending to her many flowers and the yard. She also spent many hours crocheting many useful items, some of which the patterns where her own.

Survivors include sons, Raymond “Chuck” (Elaine Stone) Leisy of Alliance, Neb., and their children, Stacey (Todd) Tiensvold, Alliance, Neb., Travis (Alicia) and children, Tyler and Trevor, Larry Leisy of Ellsworth, Neb., and his children Chris (Michelle) Leisy and son, Corey, St. Lawrence, S.D., and Cindy (Travis) Sabrosky, and son, Tyson of Ellsworth; daughters, Donna Wall of Julesburg, Colo., and her daughter Shelle (Mark) Heidemann, Big Springs, Neb., and Paula (Lee) Carmichael of Unadilla, Neb., and her children, Sheila Mann and daughter, Jasmine, Scottsbluff, Neb., Christi Grubb and son, Trayten, Lincoln, Neb. and David “Andy” (Melissa) Mann, Bellevue, Neb., and their children, Michael, Jaden, Taylor and Trinity; nieces, Joan Parsons and Marlene Arelleno of Texas; brother-in-law, Albert Leisy, sisters-in-law, Lucille (Al) Fletcher, Brooksville, Fla., and Shirley (Ron) Drimmel, Rapid City, S.D., sisters-in-law, Rita Muhm, Laona Perrin and Helen Kienzle all of Alliance and numerous nieces, nephews and many special friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond in 2011; her parents, Charles and Gertude Gilbert of Alliance and Raymond’s parents, John and Martha Leisy of Alliance; sister, Irene (Floyd) Moberly of Texas; brothers-in-law, John and Alvin Leisy; sister-in-law, Ellen Payton; grandson, Corey Leisy; and great-grandson, Conner Mann.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 3, at Grace Chapel in Scottsbluff with Pastor Zen Voorhies officiating. A committal service will be at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at Pleasant Point Cemetery on Highway 27, north of Ellsworth, Neb., with interment in the Pleasant Point Cemetery.

Friends may call at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 2 p.m. until service time at Pleasant Point Church on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to Grace Chapel or to Pleasant Point Church. Tributes of sympathy may be left at dugankramer.com.