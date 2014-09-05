Funeral services for Donald Huckfeldt of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Monday, September 8, 2014 at 2:00 PM at the Zion Lutheran Church in Hay Springs with Pastor Allan Wierschke officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be at the Hay Springs Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 7, 2014 at Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary from 5:00 to 6:30 PM.

Donald Huckfeldt, 91, of Hay Springs, passed away to meet his Lord and Savior on September 4, 2014.

In 1943, Don, joined the Army and fought in WWII and was a life member of the American Legion. In 1944, he married Merlyn June Hays, in Aniston, Alabama; they were married 49 years, until Merlyn’s death in 1993, and to this union were born 3 children, Cheryl, Dean, and Darrell.

He is survived by his wife, Nellie Ashmore of 16 years, daughter, Cheryl (Larry) Kubo, son, Dean (Linda) Huckfeldt, Jody Huckfeldt, wife of the late Darrell Huckfeldt, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Don loved farming which made his life and livelihood. He also had a love for baseball, which he played and coached for many years.

A memorial has been established for the Hay Springs Fire and Rescue Department, Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

