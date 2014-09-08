Cameron Joseph Vincent Ruiz was born into this world sleeping on August 2, 2014 in Rapid City, South Dakota to Vicki Ruiz.

Survivors include his mother Vicki Ruiz of Gordon, his brothers Miguel Ruiz (Shayley) of Scottsbluff, NE and Max Deckert of Denby, SD; grandparents Gary and Susan Kaplan of Gordon, and Vincent Ruiz of Odessa, Texas, uncles Vincent (Cecilia) Ruiz of Las Vegas, NV, Ralph (Lydia) Ruiz of Norwalk, CA, Joey (Christa) Ruiz of Gillette, WY, and Gary Kaplan Jr. of Gordon; aunts Mary (Ysidro) Zavala of Norwalk, CA, Lisa (Jeromie) Ruiz and Carmen (Ryan) Ruiz of Gordon; cousins Brittany, AJ and Breanna Ruiz, Melissa (Mike) Dean, Melinda Zavala, Ralph Jr. and Desiree Ruiz, Emily Ruiz, Brianna, Joey, & Clay Greenamyre, Madison, Cari and Breanna Yonker; along with numerous great aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cameron was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Bette Trombley, Arcadio and Carmen Ruiz, great uncles Jerry Ruiz and Conrad Henri and cousins Desmond Lazalde and Cadon Ruiz.

Memorial services will be held Saturday September 13, 2014, 10:00 AM at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, Gordon, Nebraska.