Mark E. Schubarth

On August 30, 2014, Mark joined the Lord’s family. He was surrounded by his family and friends in his last hours.

As per his request, cremation has taken place and no formal funeral will be held.

Mark was born to George and Veronica (Mueller) Schubarth on August 26, 1950 in Miles City, MT. He graduated from Concordia High School in Seward, NE. He then went on to college at Concordia Junior College in Ft. Wayne, IN, St. John's College in Winfield, KS, and Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington, WY.

Throughout his life he had many different places of employment. During high school and college, Mark would return to his grandparent's place near Potter, NE and he would help work the fields with his Uncle Butch. He was also employed at Torrington Beverage and Olson Refrigeration in his younger days. He taught refrigeration at Eastern Wyoming College for a few years. He then decided to go into business for himself for a number of years, before deciding to move to Laramie.

After moving to Laramie, WY, he was employed at Artech Services for a few years. He then moved on the University of Wyoming in the Physical Plant, where he was employed until his passing.

Mark enjoyed every day of his life. His joys were hunting, fishing, golfing and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his children: Matthew (Amanda) of Torrington, WY, Michael (Trudy) of Sundance, WY, Jennifer (John) of Rushville, NE, and Martin (Christina) of Lander, WY, his four grandchildren: Sheridan of Sundance, WY, Jessalinn, Janessa, and John William of Rushville, NE, three brothers: Paul (Deborah) of Fallbrook, CA, James (Joanne) of Torrance, CA, and David (Karen) of Emporia, KS, many nieces and nephews, special friends, and an extensive group of people in Laramie he considered family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother Daniel.

Condolences may be sent to

954 McCue St. # 42

Laramie, WY 82072.

Please send memorials to:

Advancement Office

Concordia University, Nebraska

800 N. Columbia Ave.

Seward, NE 68434

Please send a note or note in memo line on a check:

Memory for Mark Schubarth