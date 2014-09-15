Alvin Rhodes of Merriman, died Thursday, September 11, 2014, at his home. He was born November 13, 1930, in Morganton, North Carolina to J.C. and Junie Rhodes.

As a teenager he played baseball for the White Sox Farm Team in Morganton, NC. He also owned and operated a service station in Morganton. Alvin worked on Grenell Sprinkling Systems as a teenager in Morganton. He was drafted into the 27th Signal Core in the US Army and was later transferred and honorably discharged from the 17th Signal Core in 1957.

On November 1, 1954 he married Winnie Scherbarth. The couple moved to Merriman, Nebraska, in 1955 and owned and operated a grocery store for 27 years. After retiring they built churches for Laborers for Christ for 10 years.

He helped start the first ambulance service and the first EMT service in Merriman, where he was an EMT for 30 years. He also helped build the first race track in Merriman. Alvin also helped build the first Lutheran Church and parsonage in Merriman.

Alvin enjoyed helping with many barbeques. His hobby was working in his wood shop. He was a member of the Martin Legion Post # 240 and the Hay Springs VFW. Alvinwas a local VA Representative for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents J.C. and Junie Rhodes and his brothers Mac and Coran.

Survivors include his wife, Winnie and daughter, Carolyn, his granddaughters Carly and Amanda Richardson of Morganton, NC, along with numerous nephews and nieces.

Services were held Tuesday, September 16, 2014, 10:00 AM, at Grace Lutheran Church in Merriman. Burial with Military Honors was held in the Merriman Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bob Scherbarth, Quinten Scherbarth, Joe Scherbarth, Micah Scherbarth, Gailund Volentine and Matt Ford.

The family suggests memorials to the Merriman Booster Club and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.