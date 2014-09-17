A Mass of Christian Burial for Catherine Ash of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Friday, September 19, 2014 at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chadron with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. A rosary will be held on Thursday, September 18, 2014 at 7:00 PM at St. Patrick’s.

Ms. Ash passed away on September 16, 2014 at her home in Chadron.

Catherine was born on September 19, 1921 in Casper, Wyoming.

She was 92.

A memorial has been established for the Catholic Ladies. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

