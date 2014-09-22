Dorothy Ellen Tausan Bottorff was born August 25, 1922, at the Michael Tausan family home 10 miles north of Gordon, Nebraska, to Michael and Grace Tausan. She attended elementary school at the Fieldside School and the Gordon Elementary School and graduated from Gordon High School.

She married Robert Jay Bottorff on August 22, 1939. To this union a son, Jerry Lee Bottorff was born.

Dorothy was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, the Midway Extension Club, Hobby Club and several pinochle clubs.

She enjoyed gardening, interior decorating, playing cards, collecting antiques, horseback riding, sewing, bowling, and visiting her friends.

Her gifted talents included: caring for others, helping with the farming and ranching duties, using her math skills at her jobs as bookkeeper at Don Oneill’s CPA and Ideal, a teletypist at the Gordon Journal, and a teller at the First National Bank.

She is survived by her son, Jerry (Suzanne) Bottorff, her granddaughters, Rozanne (Micahel Tuttle) and Mary (Vince Bickel) and 6 great grandchildren: Easton, Jeron, Gracen and Eideann Tuttle, and Ryan and Bryson Bickel.

Memorial services will be held Friday, September 26, 2014, 10:00 AM, at Grace Lutheran Church, Gordon, Nebraska, with Pastor Travis Sherman officiating. Inurnment burial will be held at the Gordon Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for the Gordon Memorial Health Services Bus and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.