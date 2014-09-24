Lillian Charlotte (Sipp) Gardner, 91, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, passed away Monday, September 15, 2014 at her home. Lillian was born November 22, 1922 in Rushville, Nebraska to the late M.L. and Nelle (Young) Sipp. Lillian graduated from Rushville High School in 1940 and received her teaching certificate from Nebraska State Teaching School in Chadron, Nebraska. She taught school in the Sandhills of Nebraska before enlisting in the Women's Army Corp on October 21, 1943. After her discharge, she moved to California where she taught school for the remainder of her career. Lillian was passionate about making a difference in the lives of her students. Lillian was a member of the Eastern Star and the California Teacher Association. She enjoyed traveling after retirement. Lillian is survied by a sister-in-law, Donna Sipp of Hay Springs, Neb., niece Marty Peters of Rushville, Neb., niece Judy Skeen of Douglas, Wyo., several great nieces and nephews and specail friends Bill and Lynn Smoot-Thiel of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., She was proceeded in death by her parents, her brothers Guy and George, and son Monte George. Graveside services will be held at a later date at the Rushville cemetery.