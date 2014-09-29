Memorial services for Jane Ellen (Peabody) Demuth, age 64, of 1208 13th Ave, Mitchell, Nebraska who died Monday September 22nd, at Golden Living Center in Scottsbluff, will be held Wednesday September 24th, at 3:00 p.m, at Chadron, Nebraska church of Christ with Darrel Knote officiating. Her ashes will be scattered at the Hay Springs and Kearney Cemeteries. She was born February 20th 1950, at Kearney, Nebraska, to Tom Peabody Sr and Sally Nelson Peabody. She received her education in the Hay Springs schools, graduating from Hay Springs High School and attended Dodge City, Kansas VoTech college and graduated in cosmetology. She married Edward Demuth on August 11th, 1988, at Rushville, Nebraska. Survivors include: husband Ed Demuth, brother Roy Peabody of Wyoming, daughter Nicole Wade of Kansas, three sons; Andrew Demuth of Oklahoma, Patrick Demuth of Ohio, Tom Demuth of California. She also leaves behind eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by parents Tom and Sally Peabody, two brothers, Tom Peabody Jr., Bill Peabody, and two sisters; Jean Peabody (her infant twin sister), and Patricia Ringwald.