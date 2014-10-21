Dr. R. Wayne Wood, 92, passed away early Monday morning, October 6, 2014 at the Jensen Cottage in Billings. He was born November 6, 1921 in Burwell, Nebraska to Dr. Ross W. Wood and Ethel Ann Wood.

Wayne married Mary E. Ulrich in December of 1943 and attended the University of Nebraska, graduating from Dental School in 1944. He served in the U. S. Army Dental Corps until November `1946. After World War II, he practiced dentistry in Gordon, Nebraska for 11 years and then in Denver, Colorado until his retirement.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; a son, Dr. Robert Warren Wood (Mary); a granddaughter, Elizabeth McAllister (Jerimiah); and 2 great-grandsons, Ebin A. Gormley and Matthew Robert Wood.

Colodences may be left for the family at smithfuneralchapels.com