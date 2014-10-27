Funeral services for Margaret Ann Raymer of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held Wednesday, October 29, 2:00 P.M. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Hay Springs with Pastor Alan Wierschke officiating. Interment will follow at Hay Springs Cemetery.

Margaret Ann (Kutschara) Raymer, 85, of Hay Springs passed away Friday, October 24, at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home.

Margaret was born to Dale and Nona (Eitler) Kutschara on January 11, 1929 southeast of Hay Springs. She attended grade school at Sandridge School and graduated from Hay Springs High School in 1946. After graduating she worked at the Gambles Store.

On April 15, 1947 in Rushville, Nebraska, she married Martin Hans Raymer. They were blessed with two children, Connie Kay and Michael Gene. They made their home south of Hay Springs where Margaret enjoyed gardening and caring for her family. She had beautiful flower gardens and entertained guests frequently with her excellent cooking. No one ever left the table hungry.

At age nine, Margaret was baptized at the Immanuel Lutheran Church and confirmed there on September 1, 1946. She was an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Ladies Aid, taught and helped with Sunday school and bible school. She especially enjoyed helping with the Lutheran Ladies Rummage Sale each year. She was one of the founding members of the Sandridge Extension Club in 1981, and continued to be an active member until it disbanded.

Margaret enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s activities, spending the day with her Wednesday coffee group, and playing games, whether it be pitch or pinochle, rummy or Sorry with family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie (John) Stannard of Russell, Kansas; son, Michael (Joan) Raymer of Hay Springs; grandchildren, Jeffrey Raymer of Elm Creek, NE, Shelia Stannard of Williamsville, IL, Craig Raymer of Hay Springs, Justin (Linda) Raymer of Hay Springs, Janet Raymer of Chadron, and Ryan (Amy) Raymer of Chadron; and 11 great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; and sister, Ella Galyen.

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.