Graveside services for Betty Vybiral of Rushville, Nebraska will be held Saturday, November 1 at 10:00 am at the Hay Springs Cemetery with Pastor Paul Smith officiating.

Betty Lou Vybiral, 84, of Hay Springs, died Friday, October 24, at The Pioneer Manor Nursing Home.

Betty was born January 5, 1930, in Norfolk, Nebraska to Arthur J. and Olga Martha Voecks. Her family moved to the area in 1948. She attended school through the 8th grade.

On December 13, 1953, she was married to William (Bill) Vybiral. They made their home north of Hay Springs on the family Ranch. Bill and Betty took over the family ranch in 1987. The ranch was homesteaded in the late 1800’s and is now a 5th generation family operated business. In the fall of 2002 Betty moved to Sunset Heights until 2014 where she spent her last days at Pioneer Manor. Betty enjoyed reading, playing cards and chocolate. Although she was a little pistol at times, her heart was cheerful and gentle.

Betty is survived by family who loved her and will miss her.

A memorial for the Pioneer Manor or Parkview Lodge has been established. Memorials may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Drabbels, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain-Drabbels Mortuary of Hay Springs is in charge of the arrangements.