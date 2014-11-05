On October 31, 2014, Darrell A. Haberman, 76, of Hay Springs, played his final round. The “Pup”, as he was known by his golf and card playing friends, unexpectedly died at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

He was born August 30, 1938 in Hartington, NE to Louis & Margaret Haberman (Potts). Darrell grew up in Hartington and after high school enlisted in the United States Army, serving in Germany at one point. After his honorable discharge in August, 1962, Darrell worked for Consumers Telephone Company in Lincoln, NE as a lineman.

Darrell (Waldo), married Sue (Lotta) Dooley in Hartington, NE on January 24,1964 in Hartington, NE. Working with various telephone companies took Darrell and his family to Custer and then Hay Springs. Darrell was a member of the American Legion and was a avid golfer and card player.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Sue, of Hay Springs, two daughters; Karen Daub and her husband Ted of Boone, IA and Laura Buettner and her husband Eddie of Hay Springs, NE, grandson, Brant Buettner and his wife Lexi and their son Tripp of Hay Springs, a sister, Romaine Paltz of Eugene, OR, and a brother Ernie Haberman and his wife Maxine of Tyndall, SD.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, an infant brother, sister Clarice of Antioch, CA and brother Larry, of Springfield, NE.

It was Darrell’s wish not have a memorial service. In the summer of 2015, family and friends will gather to have a golf memorial in his honor. At that time, memorials may be given to the Hay Springs Golf Course.

