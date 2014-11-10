Doris May Dreyer, 90, of Moline, formerly of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away on November 4, 2014, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis.

Doris was born on May 29, 1924, in Toledo, Ohio, a daughter of Louis and Chloe Brown Ulrich. She married Clarence Dreyer on August 27, 1947, in Rushville, Nebraska.

She worked as a bookkeeper at the Sheridan County Courthouse Assessor’s Office in Rushville, Nebraska, and also at Krieger Motor Company, Muscatine. Doris was a loving mother to her three children. She greatly enjoyed traveling, working in her garden, sewing and spending time with her beloved family.

Survivors include her children, Robert Dreyer of Rock Island, Kenny Dreyer of Muscatine, Iowa, and Kathy Wheeler and husband, Everett, of Cherokee Village, Arkansas; 14 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one sister; two brothers; one half-sister; two half-brothers; and twin great-granddaughters.

Private Graveside Service was held on Saturday, November 8, 2014, at Fairview Cemetery in Rushville. Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church of Cherokee Village, Arkansas, Immanuel Lutheran Church of Davenport, or Immanuel Lutheran Church of Rushville, Nebraska.