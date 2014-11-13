Edna C. Tulloss of Hay Springs, long time Western Nebraska resident, has departed this life on November 11, 2014 at the age of 100 years, 10 months. She was one of ten children born to pioneer Nebraskans, William and Elizabeth Peters.

Following graduation in 1931, Edna went to work for her brothers, Martin and Francis, at the Peters Confectionary and also helped deliver mail to people living southwest of Hay Springs.

On January 1, 1942, Edna was united in marriage to Kay C. Tulloss and to this union their daughter Joella was born in 1945, who now resides with her husband, Jerry in Newport Beach, California.

After the war, Edna worked at the Midwest Furniture Company in Hay Springs and eventually went to work at the First National Bank of Hay Springs and worked there until Rex and Edna retired in the mid ‘70s.

Edna was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church, the Altar Society, the Does and the Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling and gardening, and spent many a summers’ day in her beautiful flower garden. Edna also was always ready to dance and appreciated all types of good music. She was a wonderful mother, gentle, kind, patient, and understanding – always wishing good things for her “kids” as she called Joella and Jerry.

Survivors include her daughter, Joella and son-in-law Jerry, sister, Leona and various nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex, her parents, and nine of her siblings and their spouses.

Edna loved her family, her community, flowers, and sunshine. When you think of her, it is her children’s prayer that it will make you smile.

Funeral services for Edna were held on Monday, November 17, 2014 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Hay Springs with Father Tim Stoner and Reverend Al Trucano officiating. Burial was at the Hay Springs Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for Pioneer Manor for the Dining Room Expansion project or the Hay Springs Ambulance Fund. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

