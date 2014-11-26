Funeral services for Doris Bermingham of Gordon, Nebraska will be held on Wednesday, November 26, 2014, at 10:00 a.m. at Chamberlain Pier Funeral Home in Gordon with Father Joseph Joseph officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Doris’s life. Burial will be at the Gordon Cemetery.

Doris Evelyn (Keller) Bermingham passed away on November 21, 2014, at Gordon Countryside Care in Gordon at the age of 91.

Doris was born to Guy and Maude (Ridgeway) Keller in Hyannis, Nebraska on July 3, 1923.

Doris graduated from Hyannis High School in 1940. She was married to Francis Bermingham on January 24, 1944, and three sons were born, Thomas, Terry, and Jack. Doris and Francis lived and worked on ranches and farms in Sheridan County until Francis became allergic to cattle, so they moved to Gordon. During the rest of their lives, Francis worked on the Nebraska state highway Department while Doris worked at various businesses including JC Penny, grocery stores and the famed Bus Lunch.

Doris grew up in the Sand hills of Nebraska on a ranch purchased from Mr. North by her father after returning home from WWI. Home was a sod house built by Mr. North and life was tough on the prairie, but rewarding at the same time. She used to relate the story of going out on the prairie with a wheelbarrow picking up “cow chips” to burn in the stove for heat and cooking. Her Grandfather and Grandmother, Andrew and Anna (Perrin) Keller, had homesteaded just north of their ranch in the early 1900s. Doris was a member and past president of the American Legion Auxiliary in Gordon, Nebraska and her favorite pastimes involved cooking, canning, and gardening. She loved working in her flowerbeds and took great pride in them. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and took great pride in them.

Her son Thomas (Cathy) of Chino Valley, Ariz., and son Jack (Gerry) of Rapid City, S.D. survive Doris. Grandchildren, Kim (Bryon) Buchan of Gordon, Neb., Sean (Nikki) Bermingham of Rapid City, S.D., Kori (Kyle) Farr of Manhattan, Kan., Brandy Small and Neil Bermingham of Rapid City, S.D., eight great grandchildren, and one great great grandson and multiple nieces and nephews also survive her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Francis, her son, Terry, parents, Guy and Maude, brothers Ray, Owen, Willard, and Bernard “Bing” Keller, and sisters Thelma and Lenis Keller.

A memorial has been established for the Gordon American Legion Auxiliary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Chamberlain Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.

