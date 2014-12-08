Funeral Services for Frank Reed of Rushville, will be held Wednesday, December 10, 2014, 10:00 a.m. at the Rushville American Legion, Rushville, Neb.

Burial with Military Honors will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Rushille, Neb.

A memorial has been established for the Wounded Warrior Project and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343

Frank died December 6, 2014. He was 79.

Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home of Gordon is in charge of arrangements.

