Lynn Rotella (Sandoz), 47, of Vancouver, Wash. passed away on May 17, 2013. He was born in Rushville, Neb. and grew up in Denver, Colo. and Chandler, Ariz.

He was preceded in death by his father Raymond Rotella and Gerald Sandoz.

He leaves behind his daughter, Jessica Faison of Washington, DC, his brother, Douglas Rotella of Washington State, his sister, Sherry Parrish of Chandler, Ariz., and his mother Sharon Rotella of Chandler Ariz.

He was a devoted father to his daughter. He stayed in Arizona until she graduated from NAU, then he moved to a cooler climate.

Lynn loved the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing and mustard!

He is missed.