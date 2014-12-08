Arnnie Robinson

Arnnie Robinson, 84, of Valentine, Neb. passed away November 20, 2014.

Presiding him in death was his wife, Marie, a son, Garner, his mother and father, and brothers, Ed, Larry, and Clarence.

Survivors include his daughter, Teresa, and family of Lincoln, Neb., son, Ken, and family of Mead, Neb., two grandsons of Ainsworth, and a sister, Betty Linenbrink, who lives near Martin, S.D.

His funeral was held November 26 at Norden, Neb.

