Edith Evans, 81, of Gordon, Nebraska, died December 9, 2014, at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hay Springs, Nebraska.

She was born January 4, 1933, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Charles and Alma Ford. She graduated high school from McKinley High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. After high school Edith joined the US Air Force and served for six years.

On June 4, 1960, she married Otto Evans, and to this union two children were born, Louis and Esther. Edith and Otto were married for 36 years before he died in 1997.

Edith held various jobs while she lived in Gordon, she worked as a custodian at the high school and also helped in the kitchen, she was a dishwasher at the nursing home and also had a paper route for the Omaha World Herald.

Edith was a Green Bay Packers fan since 1964 and she collected M & M figurines. In her later years she took martial art classes. She enjoyed working in her flower bed and yard. She was always willing to help others and volunteered her time. She was hard working and loved kids. She was a kind and loving mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter, a grandson, two sisters, a brother and two nephews.

She is survived by her son, Louis Evans, son-in-law Gary Schramm, granddaughter Teri Schramm, grandson Trevor Schramm, great-granddaughter Elyse Schramm, two sisters, Leona Gains and Ruth Warren, a brother-in-law and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial graveside services will be held Saturday, December 20, 2014, 10:00 am at the Gordon Cemetery, Gordon, Nebraska.

A memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.