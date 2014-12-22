Charles Arthur “Art” Brunk, age 99 of York, Neb. died Sunday, December 21, 2014 at York. He was born July 28, 1915 to Herman and Myrtle (Shafer) Brunk in York County, Neb. On 1939, Art was united in marriage to Pansy Carter in Clay Center, Neb. on March 2, 1939. Art was a cowboy and rancher, primarily in the Brownlee and Gordon areas of Nebraska. He enjoyed playing cards and dominoes.

Art is survived by two sisters: Marjorie (Denzil) McClatchey of York and Margaret (Paul) Neff of York; nieces and nephews: Nancy Gocke of Waco, Neb., Donna Kelly-Epp of Lincoln, Neb., Steve (Pat) Nelson of Alliance, Neb., Mary Hase of York, Jean (Roy) Thompson of Hebron, Neb., Ron (Teresa) Travis of Canyon City, Colo., Kristi (Bill) Patton of Amity, Ark., and Bill (Cheryl) Travis of Fort Worth, Texas; nephew-in-law Jerry Wiggens of Bonifay, Fla.; and many great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one sister, one niece, one great niece and one great nephew.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 27, 2014 at Metz Chapel with the Reverend Art Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Memorials may be directed to Willowbrook Assisted Living or Donor’s Choice. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Friday, with family greeting friends from 7 - 8:30 that evening. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.